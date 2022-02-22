Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, Warm, and Breezy. A few stray showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be very warm for February for the next two days, with a sharp cooldown on Thursday

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and warm with a few scattered showers, mainly during the midday/afternoon and north of Richmond. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Rain amounts 1/4″ or less

Wednesday: Light morning rain, some afternoon clearing likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Less than 1/4″ rain expected

Thursday: Chilly with light rain likely any point. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Less than 1/4″ rain expected

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few rain/snow showers. No accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

