Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

The cause of the fire is still under investigation
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are forced to find another place to stay after a fire sparked outside of their building overnight Monday.

Fire crews say the flames sparked on the exterior balcony of the Marina Drive building. It caused smoke damage to the connected apartment, but the flames did not spread to the main building.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and one child. No one was hurt in the fire.

Right now crews are still working to figure out what sparked the flames.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

