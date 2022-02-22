Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Teen found unresponsive in Ky. middle school bathroom dies

A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 13-year-old girl has died after she collapsed at a Kentucky middle school.

The Wayne County coroner says the girl was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the school. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

A spokesperson for the school district says the girl was responsive after she collapsed and that proper medical protocol was followed. The school district says counselors are available for students.

The coroner says there is nothing suspicious about the death, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

The girl’s name has not been released yet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield
(FILE)
Dominion Energy issuing refunds to customers
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence
Three people forced out of their home by overnight fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Bon Secours broke ground on its new medical office building on Tuesday.
Bon Secours breaks ground on new medical office in Richmond
FILE - This file photo shows a graduation mortar board cap on $100 bills.
Understanding your student loans
The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (Source: AP Photo/Mark...
Chesterfield County leaders discuss proposal that would increase water, wastewater utility rates
Robert Carter III
News to Know for Feb. 23: 1-year-old missing; Richmond opioid crisis; Morning rain transitions to sun
The school board meeting will be held at John Marshall High School starting at 6:00 p.m.
Richmond School leaders talk Fox Elementary, school budget during board meeting