RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert issued for a missing Richmond woman.

Police say they have located Carmelita Black, 67, who was last seen on Feb. 20 around 2 p.m. in the area of Yorktown Avenue.

