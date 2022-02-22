Senate committee tables minimum wage bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage legislation that cleared the House of Delegates earlier this year ran into trouble Monday in a Senate Committee.

One bill from Delegate Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.) would have allowed employers to count the cost of health benefits when meeting future increases in the minimum wage.

“Does this mean that you could if you had a health insurance policy provided to you that was a good policy, you might not have enough money to eat, pay rent,” asked Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)?

“In no scenario would you being making less than $11 an hour,” McNamara responded.

But his assurance didn’t save the legislation.

McNamara’s bill was passed by indefinitely, which means the measure is unlikely to advance this year.

Other minimum wage bills suffered the same fate.

Members of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee tabled one that would have frozen the minimum wage at $11 per hour, and another that would have exempted small businesses.

