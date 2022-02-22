Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review opposes demolition of Second Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review opposes the demolition of Second Baptist Church, according to a letter sent to NBC12.

In a letter going to the city council, the commission said that the building on West Franklin Street is historically significant.

The building has not been an active church for years.

The owners of the Jefferson Hotel own the land where Second Baptist sits and plan to raze the building and landscape the site.

