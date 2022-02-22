Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review opposes demolition of Second Baptist Church

Second Baptist Church in Richmond
Second Baptist Church in Richmond(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Commission of Architectural Review opposes the demolition of Second Baptist Church, according to a letter sent to NBC12.

In a letter going to the city council, the commission said that the building on West Franklin Street is historically significant.

The building has not been an active church for years.

The owners of the Jefferson Hotel own the land where Second Baptist sits and plan to raze the building and landscape the site.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl involved in UTV accident
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600
Police: 5-year-old girl involved in UTV accident
Police: 5-year-old girl involved in UTV accident
The fire’s cause is under investigation.
Blaze rips through Stafford Co. home