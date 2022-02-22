Richmond School leaders to talk Fox Elementary, school budget during board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re expecting an update on Fox Elementary School during the RPS Board meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at John Marshall High School.

Richmond school leaders are also set to vote on the budget.

Some changes have been made since the last meeting. According to agenda documents, the administration is planning on not making any cuts to school staffing.

It is unclear if that means RPS will no longer be cutting 16 positions from the Central Office like Superintendent Jason Kamras originally proposed.

However, RPS is still planning on raising pay by five percent. The district is also looking to increase funding for mental health support by $250,000.

It appears RPS is still moving forward with making cuts to its virtual learning program - reducing the academy to ten teachers.

Once leaders vote on a budget it has to be finalized and sent to the city by Friday.

