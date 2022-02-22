Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Public Library to discuss vision for new downtown location

The community meeting will be held March 1.
The community meeting will be held March 1.(Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for avid readers, there are plans for a new library in downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Public Library will be holding a meeting to discuss its vision for the Main Library on East Franklin Street.

The meeting will be March 1 at 6:00 p.m., and those interested can attend in-person or via Zoom.

To register for the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in UTV accident
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
crime scene tape
Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

Latest News

Tuesday, a committee green lighted the first step to declare opioid drug overdose deaths a...
Richmond City Council set to declare opioid overdose deaths as public health crisis
The bill, passed Tuesday, now heads to Governor Glenn Youngkin for his signature.
Virginia Legislature passes bill extending cocktails to-go
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Woman killed in Chesterfield car crash over weekend identified
The school board meeting will be held at John Marshall High School starting at 6:00 p.m.
Richmond School leaders to talk Fox Elementary, school budget during board meeting