Richmond Public Library to discuss vision for new downtown location
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for avid readers, there are plans for a new library in downtown Richmond.
The Richmond Public Library will be holding a meeting to discuss its vision for the Main Library on East Franklin Street.
The meeting will be March 1 at 6:00 p.m., and those interested can attend in-person or via Zoom.
To register for the meeting, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.