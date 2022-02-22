Richmond Public Library to discuss vision for new downtown location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for avid readers, there are plans for a new library in downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Public Library will be holding a meeting to discuss its vision for the Main Library on East Franklin Street.

The meeting will be March 1 at 6:00 p.m., and those interested can attend in-person or via Zoom.

To register for the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.