Richmond City Council set to declare opioid overdose deaths as public health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An opioid pandemic in the metro-Richmond area could get some help and real soon.

“It’s everywhere. I’ve been to every area of the city,” said Libbie Roberts, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist.

Libbie Roberts knows all too well the opioid troubles facing the area.

“I was prescribed narcotics at a very young age. At age 11. But age 13 I was a full blown addict,” said Roberts.

She lived that life for 25 years, but now she’s paying it forward, and helping those who are struggling today.

“My position now allows me to offer people in active addiction the resources necessary to find their path to recovery,” said Roberts.

And soon more resources could be on the way from the Richmond City Council. Tuesday, a committee green lighted the first step to declare opioid drug overdose deaths a public health crisis.

“By declaring a public health crisis, one, we shift the stigma of substance abuse disorder from a moral failing to understanding that it’s a complex disease. And by doing that it opens up more resources,” said Victor McKenzie, Jr. SAARA of Virginia Executive Director.

The City of Richmond’s overdose crisis dates back to at least 2007. And in recent years, deadly overdoses have skyrocketed by 150%. In 2019, there were 60 fatal opioid overdoses reported in Richmond. In 2020, that figure increased to 155 fatal opioid overdoses.

“Addiction is often, goes hand and hand with hopelessness,” said Roberts.

Virginia is expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors to fund operations around the state. In Richmond, the health department will launch the Metro-Richmond Spike Alert to let people know about overdose issues and resources.

“As soon as that is done all of our, all the wheels are in motion to have that launched just as quickly as we can,” said Julie Karr, RHHD Opioid Coordinator.

Meanwhile, city council will have a full vote on the measure February 28.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.