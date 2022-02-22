Healthcare Pros
Police search for person suspected of breaking into store, stealing cigarettes

Anyone with information can call police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the man suspected of breaking into a store and stealing cigarettes.

Police said the man broke into the Stop and Save on Jefferson Davis Highway, damaged cameras and stole numerous cigarette cartons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

