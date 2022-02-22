Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police release updated photo of missing Hampton child

Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022
Courtesy: Hampton VA Police on February 22, 2022(Hampton VA Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hampton Police have released a new photo from June 2021 of Codi Bigsby, the four-year-old child reported missing at the end of January.

Codi’s father, Cory, has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

According to the Associated Press, “News outlets report that police have said Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing around 9 a.m. Monday, saying that he had last seen the boy sleeping in bed hours earlier, but officials have been openly skeptical of that account.

Investigators with Hampton police and the FBI are working to determine where and when Codi was last seen, asking anyone who has seen him since the holidays to come forward.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Robert Carter III
‘He had a heart for mankind’: Virginia’s Robert Carter III and his “Deed of Gift” freed more than 500 slaves
Money
Henrico supervisors approve one-time real estate tax credit
Vaccine generic image
Rockwood Vaccination Center closing in Chesterfield
Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills
Latina and Lavasia Townes
Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter