Police investigate shooting at Broad Rock Sports Complex

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting at the Broad Rock Sports Complex.

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to the shooting along Old Warwick Road at the sports complex.

Officials said the victim got himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

