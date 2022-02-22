Police investigate shooting at Broad Rock Sports Complex
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting at the Broad Rock Sports Complex.
Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to the shooting along Old Warwick Road at the sports complex.
Officials said the victim got himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.