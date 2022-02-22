Healthcare Pros
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DISPUTANTA, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old girl has died following a utility terrain vehicle accident in Disputanta on Monday.

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

Officers said the UTV was traveling on the residence’s driveway when it veered off the left side, striking a ditch line. The child, who was the passenger, was ejected from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemies. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard,” Brandon Botts, who lives nearby where the accident happened, said.

The community of Prince George was still in shock Tuesday afternoon after the tragic loss of life.

Botts says he knows the family impacted after coaching one of their kids and says he could see police lights going by his home Monday evening.

“We heard the sirens and everything like that, and our hearts sunk knowing that something bad happened, and we got the news that somebody heard it on the scanner,” Botts said. “It’s just terrible.”

West End Christian School, where the family attends, said an assembly was held Tuesday morning to pray for the family and help students through this loss. They also say they had a counselor on campus all day for students to speak with.

Unity Baptist Church also asks the community to keep the family in their prayers, and they’ve started making meals for the family as they continue to grieve.

“I wish nobody would go through this, and I know it’s going to be the hardest thing in their life, and it’s just a terrible thing,” Botts said. “Prince George community is a tight-knit community, and everyone is close and cool with sports, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

Botts said the Prince George Wrestling Association is looking to help the family as much as possible and have already started a GoFundMe for the family. He says this weekend, at a wrestling championship in Doswell, they will be wearing shirts in honor of the little girl.

“We’re going to wrestle for her, and hopefully, we get some type of joy for the family and for the special little girl that lost her life,” Botts said.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

