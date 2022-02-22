Healthcare Pros
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is working to determine the cause of a fatal fire Monday night.

Around 5:00 p.m. crews responded to Happy Hill Road for the report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found a person dead outside of the home.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death, and the Fire Marshall is currently investigating.

