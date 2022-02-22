One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is working to determine the cause of a fatal fire Monday night.

Around 5:00 p.m. crews responded to Happy Hill Road for the report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found a person dead outside of the home.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death, and the Fire Marshall is currently investigating.

