News to Know for Feb. 22: Locals react to Ukraine crisis; VEC update; Cloudy, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Right now, world leaders are on high alert as fears of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine ramp up. Let’s take a look at how this crisis is impacting us here in Virginia and our other top headlines!

Overnight Fire in Chesterfield

A fire sparked on a balcony outside a Chesterfield residence (WWBT)

Three people are forced to find another place to stay after a fire sparked outside of their building overnight Monday.

Fire crews say the flames sparked on the exterior balcony of the Marina Drive building.

It caused smoke damage to the connected apartment, but the flames did not spread to the main building.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and one child. No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

What’s Going On?

Putin signs decree recognizing two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine as fears of an invasion mount. (CNN, POOL, HOST TV, NBC NEWS, UK PARLIAMENT, RUSSIA)

There’s an escalation of tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday signed decrees recognizing regions of Ukraine as “independent.”

He also ordered troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin says is a peacekeeping mission.

Those actions moved the United States to declare it will impose sanctions on Russia.

The United Nations held an emergency security council meeting last night in response to aggressive actions by Russia.

Ukrainians In Richmond Watch Closely

As tensions continue to rise in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainians who live in the metro-Richmond area are watching closely.

Igor Kedrovskyi has lived in the U.S. for the last six years.

He still has family and friends in Ukraine and he says what’s unfolded recently has been difficult to watch.

Kedrovskyi says he’s hoping Putin’s recent move is nothing more than a bluff.

“We sleep very badly. My wife cannot sleep because every day we call home and talk to my friends. My wife talks to family - mother, father,” Kedrovskyi said. “I hope it’s a game, a big game - game for money, game for sanctions.”

He went on to say “thank you” to the American people and the government for all of the support - saying those in Ukraine are grateful.

He adds the Ukrainian community in Richmond is banding together and hoping for peace.

VEC Backlog Issues

Tens of thousands of Virginians are still waiting on their unemployment benefits from the Virginia Unemployment Commission.

This is despite new details from Governor Youngkin saying the claims backlog has been cut down nearly 90 percent.

Dyan Stanley says she has still yet to receive any benefits - because someone tried to fraudulently use her information back in the summer.

She tells us that she’s done everything that VEC has asked her to do, but she hasn’t heard any update on her case since December.

“It’s very frustrating when I still have needs to put gas in the car to go to interviews and food on the table to feed my family.”

Gov. Youngkin still celebrated the milestone saying fixing the VEC is part of his “day one” game plan.

There are still nearly 16,000 unpaid pending claims.

AT&T 3G Shutdown Begins Today

AT&T has announced it will stop service of the 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022. (MGN)

Today, the first major mobile carrier is shutting down its 3G service. This not only impacts older phones, but also countless other devices you may have around your home.

The goal is to completely phase out the 3G network, making way for 5G.

AT&T will be the first to close its 3G network today, so it’s important to check your devices to make sure they don’t get cut off.

The first major impact - older phones.

Not only will they lose access to texts. You will also not be able to call 9-1-1 from them anymore.

Vehicles SOS services, home alarms and more could also lose connectivity when the network shuts off.

While the shutdown begins today with AT&T - others are expected to follow, and soon.

T-Mobile will end the 3G service it acquired from Sprint by March 31, then its own network on July 1.

Verizon plans to continue its service until Dec. 31.

Cloudy & Breezy

Looks like today will be warm for February.

It will be cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers north of Richmond this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s.

Final Thought

“Live each day as if your life had just begun.” -- Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

