Legislation aims to protect residents evicted from assisted living facilities

As Virginia’s long-term care ombudsman, an advocate for patients in senior living centers, Joani Latimer has witnessed what happens when residents of assisted living facilities are forced to leave.

In some cases, patients have ended up in homeless shelters. Latimer still remembers one resident who was discharged to his local emergency room with a “will not readmit” note pinned to his shirt. In another recent case, a man with partial memory loss was evicted from a facility after it was sold to a new owner. As a COVID-19 mitigation measure, the company implemented a new policy banning residents from leaving the property. But the patient, who routinely volunteered to do community recycling, forgot about the rule.

“So he was going to be evicted for that reason, because of the zero-tolerance policy,” she told lawmakers in a House committee meeting earlier this month. “Those types of things are not allowable under our regulations, but they sometimes happen when facilities don’t follow the appropriate process.”

Under current Virginia law, though, there’s no recourse for residents who are evicted from assisted living facilities — even if it violates state regulations. It’s a loophole that advocates and legislators are hoping to close this session. Currently, expanding those protections hinges on legislation from Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, that would create an appeals process for residents and their families.

Emily Hardy, an elder law attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, described it as a vital step to restore due process to an often-opaque system. Nursing homes, most of which accept state Medicaid funding, are already subject to an appeals process through the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which can overturn discharges if a hearing officer finds a resident was removed inappropriately.

Assisted living facilities don’t have the same protections. Virginia’s Landlord and Tenant Act, which spells out specific rights and restrictions when it comes to eviction, specifically excludes geriatric residences. And while improperly discharged residents can file a licensure complaint with the state’s Department of Social Services, the agency can’t require facilities to readmit them.

