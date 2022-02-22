Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in UTV accident
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
crime scene tape
Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

Latest News

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir