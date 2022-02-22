Gov. Youngkin announces critical VEC backlog reduced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a reduction in the Virginia Employment Commission backlog.

On Monday, the administration reported that as of Jan. 15, the backlog of employment separation reports had been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728, and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.

“On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog, and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them,” said Youngkin.

For weeks, people have been reaching out about how they’re still waiting for their benefits to come in.

“It’s like dealing with a bull and a brick wall,” Dyan Stanley, who has been unemployed since October, said.

Stanley says for weeks, she has not received any income because someone tried to fraudulently use her information to gain benefits over the summer.

“It’s been 20 weeks, as I said, and you can’t speak with anyone in the fraud investigation department,” Stanley said. “There is no one to speak to; you just have to wait and they give you no time frame for that.”

Now that she’s unemployed, Stanley says she’s done everything the VEC has asked her to do to clear her name, but she hasn’t heard any update on her case since December.

“The time that I’m spending trying to find out, I need that time to be finding a job,” Stanley said. “That’s not as easy as it sounds either when you’re at the level of my employment that I’m looking for, but it’s very frustrating when I still have needs; to put gas in the car, to go to interviews and food on the table to feed my family.”

While everyone is in a different situation, the overall experience makes those waiting feel like they are in the same boat.

“It’s a hot mess,” Dashaban Foskey, who has been unemployed since December, said.

Foskey reached out to NBC12 after he said he went to reapply for unemployment back in December after losing his seasonal job.

The construction worker says he was denied benefits due to an administrative hold that was put on his case in April of last year.

Foskey says he still received unemployment benefits from April of 2021 until September when his work started back up.

He says since he was told about the hold, he’s tried getting in touch with VEC to appeal it until he received a letter in the mail that concerned him.

Foskey said ealier this month a letter was addressed to him for his appeal, but when he opened it, there was another person’s information on it.

“So they have her address, her name, all her information, and then under her name and her address and her information, is my name and my address,” Foskey said. “I don’t know this lady.”

Foskey said he reported the letter to VEC and was told his appeal got mixed in with a woman who lives in Martinsville.

“How did they do that? I don’t understand how they did it,” Foskey said.

NBC12 reached out to VEC about those claims but their office was closed due to President’s Day.

As soon as we hear back we’ll be sure to update you.

If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims we encourage them to visit the VEC website at www.vec.virginia.gov, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov, or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

