‘A gift of grace’: Large donation left outside Henrico Animal Shelter

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are thanking the person or person who left a large donation to the animal shelter outside on Friday.

Police said in a social media post that the donations were “a gift of grace” and that the items would be well used to help bring comfort and normalcy to animals in need.

The post also urged people who are thinking about buying a pet to consider adopting from their local shelter.

