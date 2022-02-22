Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘A gift of grace’: Large donation left outside Henrico Animal Shelter

Henrico police are thanking the person or person who left a large donation to the animal...
Henrico police are thanking the person or person who left a large donation to the animal shelter outside on Friday.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are thanking the person or person who left a large donation to the animal shelter outside on Friday.

Police said in a social media post that the donations were “a gift of grace” and that the items would be well used to help bring comfort and normalcy to animals in need.

The post also urged people who are thinking about buying a pet to consider adopting from their local shelter.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
crime scene tape
Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

Latest News

Virginia Farm to Table: Angus Beef
Virginia Farm to Table: Angus Beef
William Tucker 1624 Society
William Tucker 1624 Society
'Forever Ella' with Desiree Roots & Friends
'Forever Ella' with Desiree Roots & Friends
Sky 12 captures the remnants of Fox Elementary school after the fire.
100% of Thursday sales at Sticky Rice to benefit Fox Elementary