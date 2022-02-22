Healthcare Pros
Firefighters warn of brush fires as Virginia’s burn law takes effect

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With the start of brush fire season comes a warning from firefighters to stay alert and follow Virginia’s burn law, which bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.

In Highland Springs, Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds with Henrico Fire said their crews train to put out the blaze from brush fires in a wooded area behind their fire station.

“We cut down any big stuff out of the way,” Reynolds said. “Then, we’re going to get these crews hand raking.”

Reynolds said their brush fire calls are starting to pick up, especially to help other agencies near their area.

Over the weekend, fire crews from Dinwiddie responded to an out-of-control brush fire that burnt over 200 acres.

During this brush fire season, Reynolds urges people to take more precautions.

“Usually, it’s the ones that start as a controlled fire become uncontrolled,” he said.

Reynolds also said certain weather conditions could add fuel to the fire, including low humidity.

“During the summer, when you have 90 percent humidity, the flames might only be three to four inches tall,” he said. “When it gets dry like this, all the sudden those flames might be three to nine feet tall.”

This can also accelerate with dried leaves and branches on the ground.

“If stuff has been drying out all winter, all the sticks and leaves and stuff if that all catches fire, there’s no green, healthy stuff to slow it down,” said NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden.

Reynolds also said high winds can cause the flames to spread and urges those who live in wooded areas to have a green belt around their homes.

“A defensible position so as that fire comes out of those woods, if you have a green grass, if you’ve raked your leaves and pine tags, that fire is all of a sudden going to go slow across here and give you time to defend your house,” said Reynolds.

Virginia’s burn law is in effect until April 30.

Reynolds also urges people to check in with their localities, who may have stricter burning guidelines in place.

