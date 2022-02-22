Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Farmer bankruptcies down in 2021, American Farm Bureau reports

WHSV Farm File
WHSV Farm File(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The country is seeing fewer family farm bankruptcies than in recent years, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau.

Local farmers said they are able to sell their products for more, but other prices are going up, too. The American Farm Bureau said in 2020, there was a near-record number of farm bankruptcies.

In 2021, that number was down by about half. On top of that, last year was the first time in 10 years that there were fewer than 300 filings.

“While we are getting more for our products, and that’s always a helpful situation, farmers are still going to have to be very careful about what they spend on the input side with fertilizer and feed,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau President Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore said he thinks income will continue to increase, which is good news for local farmers.

“Just because commodity prices have gone higher, it doesn’t mean there aren’t still challenges for farmers. We’ve seen on the income side our prices get higher, but we’ve also seen those expenses greatly increase, especially when you talk about fertilizer,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Feb. 21 around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death...
One person found dead near brush fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Robert Carter III
‘He had a heart for mankind’: Virginia’s Robert Carter III and his “Deed of Gift” freed more than 500 enslaved people
Money
Henrico supervisors approve one-time real estate tax credit
Vaccine generic image
Rockwood Vaccination Center closing in Chesterfield
Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia Senate Democrats kill slew of GOP voting bills
Latina and Lavasia Townes
Police search for mother accused of abducting her 1-year-old daughter