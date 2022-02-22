Couple honored for taking care of elderly neighbor

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A group of neighbors in Mechanicsville is coming together to care for one of their own. Jimmy Story is an older man who lives by himself, but he never feels alone thanks to his neighbors’ generosity.

Jimmy has a love story involving Tyson, the dog.

“Yeah, I don’t know who benefits more - the dog or Jimmy. But…it’s a great relationship he has with animals. He loves animals,” said Tyson’s owner, Jeremy Prewitt.

Jimmy’s best friend and neighbor, David, passed away this past Christmas, and David’s son, Scott Wheat, lives next door.

“I come over here around two or three times a week, bring him some lunch and dinner and everything to make sure he’s getting something good to eat and taking his medicine,” said Wheat.

Jimmy lives alone, has Parkinson’s, dementia and needs assistance. But most of his care isn’t coming from Scott; it’s coming from another neighbor - the Prewitts.

“They handle all his finances, for they’ve organized where all of us around here take a meal each day,” Wheat said.

“And they just come take me and take me to the hospital and buy me food, and you know, and ride me around and all that and everything, and, and, and I got a brother to live down there that can, and they help him too. I mean, they’ll do anything for me. Real good people and all that,” Jimmy said.

The NBC12 Acts of Kindness was the best way Scott could thank this incredible couple.

“Me and my father talked about it before he passed away,” Wheat said.

Jamee was the first to get surprised and her husband Jeremy was next. The couple has integrated Jimmy into every aspect of their life, and the reason they do it is simple.

“For years and years, Jimmy was the caretaker of the compound, as we call it. But since it’s gone up a little bit in age, he’s been needing more help, and we’ve had the chance to repay him for all of his, the good that he did for us all,” said Jamee Prewitt. “I do believe we’re called to take care of those who need taking care of, you know, you know, and we have the opportunity to do it, and we have some really sweet people to take care of.”

