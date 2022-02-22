City marks 62 years since Richmond 34 marched to downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday marked 62 years since a group of Virginia Union University students marched from their campus to the segregated lunch counter at Thalheimer’s department store in downtown Richmond.

They held a sit-in, and 34 students were arrested.

Elizabeth Johnson Rice - a member of the 34 - continues to work toward change and speak up against injustice.

She wants the 34′s legacy to inspire the next generation to stand up for what is right.

“Our name should be such that others join us, and we start to make a statement to the world when things unjust are done,” Johnson Rice said. “My focus is to tell the history, hear your history and then let them know how great they are and what can you do to make things better.”

Mayor Levar Stoney declared Feb. 22, 2022, as “Richmond 34 Day,” honoring their courageous actions that helped desegregate downtown Richmond.

