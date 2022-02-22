Chesterfield leaders set sights on cuts to real estate tax rate, proposed bond referendum

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As budget season starts to kick off in Chesterfield County, leaders are setting their sights on a proposed cut to the real estate tax rate.

This comes as residents start to get their real estate assessments in the mail, which have increased by an average of 11.9 percent in Chesterfield, according to county officials.

This year’s average residential revaluations would make them the highest seen in Chesterfield since 2007, where it increased by an average of 16.6 percent.

Last December, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors approved an advertisement of the county’s maximum real estate tax at 93 cents per $100 of assessed value, which drops the previous 95-cent rate by two cents.

Under state law, the advertisement means Chesterfield can’t set the real estate tax rate higher than 93 cents.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Joe Casey, the county administrator, announced his proposed plan to drop the real estate tax rate by another penny, which would make the real estate tax rate 92 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“We are comfortable, very, very comfortable of saying we can balance everything that we need and try to be even more mindful of the tax burdens being hit upon our citizens by me starting out with a 92-cent rate,” said Dr. Casey during the media briefing.

“We have to make sure we aren’t solely dependent on real estate taxes. So, we’re trying to give reductions in a few different spots, so we have a little more even road ahead,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator for finance and administration with Chesterfield County.

Along with this, county leaders also propose cutting the county’s $40 vehicle registration fee to $20.

These numbers could change as Dr. Casey presents his budget to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors on Wednesday during a work session.

The public will also have a chance to weigh on the real estate tax cuts before the proposal is given to the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors for a final vote to adopt the budget on April 6.

This process will also be seen with the projects the county puts on the table, including a bond referendum leaders would like to put on the ballot for this year’s election.

This bond referendum has been in the works for more than two years and postponed because of COVID-19.

Now, county leaders are discussing the proposed plans for this $540 million bond referendum.

Harris said $375 million of this bond referendum would focus on school projects, while the other $165 million would go to the county to focus on parks and recreation, libraries, police precincts, and fire stations.

Harris said some of this money would go towards building new police precincts in the county.

“We’ve been in leased facilities over the duration of the county’s history,” said Harris during the county’s media briefing on Tuesday. “What we’re looking to do as part of this is to set up four county-owned precincts in the four service areas for the police department.”

If this bond referendum lands on the ballot and is approved, one of the first sites for this project would be in the Spring Rock Green property, which Chesterfield County recently acquired.

Along with these new precincts, county leaders are also looking to renovate libraries and fire stations in the area.

“We have some older stations. They’re still in good shape, but we want to stay on top of such as the Clover Hill Fire Station.”

Conversations surrounding the budget will take place during the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

There will be a budget work session on March 9, followed by community meetings listed below:

March 10 – Dale District

March 14 – Clover Hill District

March 16 – Midlothian District

March 21 – Matoaca District

March 22 – Bermuda District

On March 23, public hearings will be set for the budget proposals leading up to the budget adoption vote on April 6.

