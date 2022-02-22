Bon Secours breaks ground on new medical office in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours broke ground on its new medical office building on Tuesday.

Bon Secours conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment, where it was identified that behavioral health services were a need for the city’s east end.

Programming at the new center will include a behavioral health partial hospitalization program, “which will provide intensive care for adolescents and adults living with behavioral health and substance abuse disorders, serving as an important step between traditional outpatient care and hospitalization.”

There will be a Bon Secours Mobile Assessment Response Team and a tele-consult health center.

The facility along Nine Mile Road will also have hospice, home health, community care/Instructive Visiting Nurse Association, pastoral care and health information management.

Construction on the two-story building is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to celebrate and to break ground on this new facility that will expand our ability to serve the East End of Richmond,” said Bryan Lee, president, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital. “There are many factors that contribute to the health of a population. We are proud to be responding directly to the community need and providing more access to critical behavioral health services.”

