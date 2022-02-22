Healthcare Pros
Blaze rips through Stafford Co. home

(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews battled a blaze at a Stafford County home on Monday.

Firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. to the house fire along Dorothy Lane in the Garrisonville area.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and attached garage.

It was under control in less than 30 minutes.

None of the residents reported injuries and decline Red Cross assistance.

