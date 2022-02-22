Blaze rips through Stafford Co. home

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews battled a blaze at a Stafford County home on Monday.

Firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. to the house fire along Dorothy Lane in the Garrisonville area.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and attached garage.

It was under control in less than 30 minutes.

None of the residents reported injuries and decline Red Cross assistance.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.