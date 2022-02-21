Healthcare Pros
Youngkin renews tax-cutting push after mixed reception from General Assembly

Gov. Glenn Youngkin talks to diners at Brock’s Bar-B-Que in Chesterfield County as part of a tour promoting his proposed tax cuts.(Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After taking questions from a lunchtime crowd at a Chesterfield County barbecue restaurant, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked one of his own.

How would the diners spend the extra money they’d have, Youngkin, asked if the billions in tax cuts he’s proposing make it through the General Assembly.

“Buy more wine,” one woman said.

“Go out to eat more often,” said another.

“Share it with my employees,” said a man standing in the back.

As the General Assembly session hit halftime, Virginia’s new governor marked his 30th day in office with a state tour meant to build support for his tax-cutting plans, which have gotten a mixed response in the politically split legislature.

Parts of it, such as a plan to give every Virginia taxpayer a one-time rebate of $300, have passed with strong bipartisan support. Other proposals, like eliminating the state’s grocery tax and suspending a scheduled increase in the gas tax, have been a tough sell in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

At the Chesterfield stop, Youngkin offered assurances that all his proposals could be paid for, pointing to last year’s record surplus to argue the state has enough money to make new investments in government services while also giving taxpayers a break.

