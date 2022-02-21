Healthcare Pros
Virginia voters weigh in on gas tax, vaccines in newest Wason Center poll

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University finds a majority of Virginia voters support cutting the 2.5% gas tax.

According to the poll, 59% of voters prefer spending the state budget surplus on education, public safety, and social services instead of retuning it to taxpayers.

A majority of those polled also said they support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for first responders, teacher, and medical providers but not students.

Click here for more results from the poll.

