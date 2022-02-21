Healthcare Pros
Virginia teen born without legs named state wrestling champ

Adonis Lattimore, a senior at Landstown high School, won first place Saturday in the Virginia...
Adonis Lattimore, a senior at Landstown high School, won first place Saturday in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.(Landstown Eagle Wrestling Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia high school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh took home a state wrestling championship, surprising everyone but himself.

Adonis Lattimore, a senior at Landstown high School, won first place Saturday in the Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Lattimore had Eagles coach James Sanderlin cheering wildly while the crowd roared its approval during the final seconds as he defeated his opponent.

Lattimore said that if you work hard, you can do anything, “even win a state championship without legs.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

