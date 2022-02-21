Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

University of Richmond no longer requiring universal masking indoors

The University of Richmond will no longer require universal masking at all indoor locations,...
The University of Richmond will no longer require universal masking at all indoor locations, but there will be some exceptions.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond will no longer require universal masking at all indoor locations, but there will be some exceptions.

The change comes as the university says its COVID rates have dropped.

“We understand that this change in our mask policy will be welcome news to many, but that others will disagree with making such a change. We assure you that this decision was made after careful consideration and with a sincere commitment to the best interests of our campus community,” the university said.

While universal masking at all indoor locations will no longer be enforced, there are some exceptions, which are listed below:

  • Students, faculty and staff experiencing COVID symptoms, test positive or have close contact with a positive person will need to wear a mask according to these rules.
  • Masks must be worn in the Student Health Center, the on-campus testing clinic and Sports Medicine.
  • Instructors will have the discretion to require masks in the classroom, and students must comply with the instructor’s rules.
  • Meetings with faculty, staff or students in small rooms may be required to wear masks.
  • The university may require masking if other mitigation efforts are difficult.
  • Students, faculty and staff must wear a mask on public transportation, including university shuttles.

For more information on the university’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day

Latest News

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate drops to 8.0% | Less than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests
Henrico and other school districts respond to new law removing mask mandates in schools
Henrico, other school districts respond to law ending mask mandates
Virginia Capitol.
Republican lawmakers push to protect workers who decline COVID-19 vaccine