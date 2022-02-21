University of Richmond no longer requiring universal masking indoors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond will no longer require universal masking at all indoor locations, but there will be some exceptions.

The change comes as the university says its COVID rates have dropped.

“We understand that this change in our mask policy will be welcome news to many, but that others will disagree with making such a change. We assure you that this decision was made after careful consideration and with a sincere commitment to the best interests of our campus community,” the university said.

While universal masking at all indoor locations will no longer be enforced, there are some exceptions, which are listed below:

Students, faculty and staff experiencing COVID symptoms, test positive or have close contact with a positive person will need to wear a mask according to these rules.

Masks must be worn in the Student Health Center, the on-campus testing clinic and Sports Medicine.

Instructors will have the discretion to require masks in the classroom, and students must comply with the instructor’s rules.

Meetings with faculty, staff or students in small rooms may be required to wear masks.

The university may require masking if other mitigation efforts are difficult.

Students, faculty and staff must wear a mask on public transportation, including university shuttles.

For more information on the university’s mask policy, click here.

