Senior Alert issued for missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Richmond woman.

Police are looking for Carmelita Black, 67, who was last seen on Feb. 20 around 2 p.m. in the area of Yorktown Avenue.

Black may have been wearing a long puffy coat, a Call of Duty t-shirt, orange pants and tan slide-on shoes.

VSP said Black suffers from a cognitive impairment, so her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-6734.

