RPS creates fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child

Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.
Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.

It’s called “Honoring the Memory Fund,” and it was established through the RPS Education Foundation.

RPS says it will help families with funeral costs, co-pays for mental health, and other expenses.

If you wish to donate your time instead of donating, fill out this online form.

