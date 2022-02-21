RPS creates fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.

It’s called “Honoring the Memory Fund,” and it was established through the RPS Education Foundation.

RPS says it will help families with funeral costs, co-pays for mental health, and other expenses.

If you wish to donate your time instead of donating, fill out this online form.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.