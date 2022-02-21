Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend

Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover" throughout the city on Saturday night.
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Richmond Police cracked down on an organized attempt to “take over the city” by hundreds of drivers from outside the area.

Police say the cars were trying to converge in various parking lots and locations throughout the city with the intention of engaging in illegal activities including reckless driving, impromptu shows of burnouts and doughnuts, blocking intersections, and posing a threat to public safety.

Around 300 cars converged in the city at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and met up at various locations throughout the evening.

According to police, as one location was cleared out, participants then fled to the next location only to be met by RPD officers again.

Officers diffused six meet-up locations in total - ending at 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

Forty-five summons were issued for offenses including:

  • Reckless driving
  • Illegal tint
  • Expired registration
  • Trespassing
  • No proof of insurance
  • Disregarding a red light
  • Improper display of license plates
  • Defective equipment
  • Failure to have vehicle inspected
  • Improper exhaust system
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt
  • No valid operator’s license

RPD arrested Richard C. Shreve, Jr. and charged him with felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and illegal window tint. Shreve’s car was impounded.

Richard C. Shreve, Jr.
Richard C. Shreve, Jr.(Richmond Police Department)

“Our message is clear and simple, we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others”, said Gerald Smith, Richmond Chief of Police. “I’m proud of how our officers stopped efforts to wreak havoc on the city of Richmond, they prevented what could have been a very tragic event.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police investigate shooting that injures one person
The mother says she will be returning the cans to the company for a refund.
Petersburg mom encourages parents to check formula after finding 16 cans part of FDA recall
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!

Latest News

Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight
Police continues search for suspect involved in January 7-11 robbery
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices increase for another straight week, according to Gas Buddy
The event will discuss the impacts the eviction crisis has on the Black community.
Chesterfield County, VSU to host panel discussion about eviction crisis impacts on Black community
Spring cleaning your finances
Ways to reduce your financial clutter