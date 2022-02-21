Richmond gas prices increase for another straight week, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased 0.9 cents per gallon this past week again this past week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 25.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, which is a 70-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.