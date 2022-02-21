Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond gas prices increase for another straight week, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond increased 0.9 cents per gallon this past week again this past week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 25.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.09 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon, which is a 70-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police investigate shooting that injures one person
The mother says she will be returning the cans to the company for a refund.
Petersburg mom encourages parents to check formula after finding 16 cans part of FDA recall
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

The event will discuss the impacts the eviction crisis has on the Black community.
Chesterfield County, VSU to host panel discussion about eviction crisis impacts on Black community
Spring cleaning your finances
Ways to reduce your financial clutter
Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.
RPS creates fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day