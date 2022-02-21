Ways to reduce your financial clutter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you’re going through your closets looking for stuff to throw out or sell in a yard sale, don’t forget to also de-clutter your finances this spring.

Start with looking at what “extras” you can reduce in your spending habits. That means taking a look at your budget. For instance, go over what you spent money on in January, is there something you can eliminate?

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union helped us put this list together. She says while you are de-cluttering your house don’t think of it as a chore.

Think of it as putting money back into your pocket or helping others. While some of your items may be worn out and only welcomed by the trash bin, there may be many things you can sell to a consignment store, in a yard sale, or even donate to charity.

“As you’re donating or selling, you can apply what you’re making to your financial goals. To wrap it all into one thing. Declutter your house and improve your finances along the way,” Dale said.

Another tip from Dale is if you run across something sentimental, a doll you bought your daughter who is now 25, take a picture of it. That can make it easier to part with.

You will have a reminder even if it’s no longer collecting dust in your closet. The same thing for your finances, find a picture of what you are not spending money on anymore and then put it next to a picture of your financial goal. So, you know, what you’re saving money for in 2022.

