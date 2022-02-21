Police: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting, car crash
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting/car crash occurred on Azalea Avenue.
Henrico Police responded to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a car crash and a shooting that took place on Sunday.
One man crashed into a home next to the Azalea Food Market and Deli. No one inside the home was injured but the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what has caused the man’s injuries at this time.
Police have made the area around the convenience store a crime scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.