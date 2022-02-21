Healthcare Pros
Police: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting, car crash

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting/car crash occurred on Azalea Avenue.

Henrico Police responded to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a car crash and a shooting that took place on Sunday.

One man crashed into a home next to the Azalea Food Market and Deli. No one inside the home was injured but the driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what has caused the man’s injuries at this time.

Police have made the area around the convenience store a crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

