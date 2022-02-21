Police continues search for suspect involved in January 7-11 robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a Chesterfield 7-11 robbery that happened back in January.

Police say the robbery occurred on Jan. 28, 2022, around 3:40 a.m. at the 7-11 located at 5549 Belmont Road

The man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say, no one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

The suspect was described as wearing black clothing, a red or orange ski mask, and teal underwear. He was also seen carrying a Nike backpack.

