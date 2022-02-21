Police continues search for suspect involved in January 7-11 robbery
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a Chesterfield 7-11 robbery that happened back in January.
Police say the robbery occurred on Jan. 28, 2022, around 3:40 a.m. at the 7-11 located at 5549 Belmont Road
The man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
Police say, no one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect was described as wearing black clothing, a red or orange ski mask, and teal underwear. He was also seen carrying a Nike backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
