Police: 5-year-old girl involved in ATV accident

DISPUTANTA, Va. (WWBT) - A 5-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital following an ATV accident in Disputanta on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

Police said specific injuries to the girl are unknown at this time, but she was suffering from cardiac arrest when EMS arrived. Crews attempted CPR, and she was rushed to the hospital.

There are no details on her current condition.

Police are still investigating.

Officials did not have additional information at the time.

