News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent night in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield.

First In Richmond

A man was found shot on Porter Street late Sunday night. (WWBT)

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s Manchester area.

It happened close to midnight near an apartment complex on Porter Street, right off Commerce Road.

We don’t have many details at this time, but police tell us the victim went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Turning to Henrico...

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20. (NBC12)

A man is in critical condition after he was shot at while driving and then crashed his car into a home.

This all happened around 7:15 yesterday evening on Azalea Avenue, not far from the Richmond Raceway.

Police say no one inside the home was hurt.

We do not have any information on a possible suspect. Police are asking anyone who may know something to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Chesterfield

crime scene tape (MGN)

Finally in Chesterfield, a man is expected to recover after he was stabbed multiple times.

Crews were called to Zion Ridge Drive around 10:00 p.m. last night.

Police say this was an isolated incident that they believe was domestic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Baby Formula Recall

We have an urgent on your side alert that families with infants need to hear. All parents are urged to check the labels on your baby’s formula - to see if it’s included in a massive recall.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling several specific batches of baby formula that may have caused four infections across the nation, and you may have recently picked up some in the stores - like Kroger.

This impacts big name brands like Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare which were all made in an Abbott Plant in Michigan.

The recalled containers will have a code that contains “K-8, S-H, or Z-2″ an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. Plus the first two digits of the code will be 22-37.

Richmond Doctor To Appear on Jeopardy!

Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history, geography and even Canada . (VCU Health)

A physician with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU competed on an episode of Jeopardy that airs Monday evening.

Vice-chair for research and neonatologist Henry Rozycki, M.D. can tell anyone anything about caring for preemies. Outside of his profession, he is a whiz when it comes to history, geography, and, being Canadian by birth, most things related to The Great White North.

After learning that he passed the lengthy screening process back in November, Rozycki knew he had to hit the books for some brushing up.

Find out if the study sessions paid off Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 on WRIC8.

Best Weather Day of The Week!

That’s according to our Andrew Freiden! Sadly, we will see clouds and a chance of rain for the rest of the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”- Rob Siltanen

