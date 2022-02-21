Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day

It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico(MGN ONLINE)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent night in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield. We are on your side with these crime alerts, as well as our other top headlines.

First In Richmond

A man was found shot on Porter Street late Sunday night.
A man was found shot on Porter Street late Sunday night.(WWBT)

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s Manchester area.

It happened close to midnight near an apartment complex on Porter Street, right off Commerce Road.

We don’t have many details at this time, but police tell us the victim went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Turning to Henrico...

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20.
The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 20.(NBC12)

A man is in critical condition after he was shot at while driving and then crashed his car into a home.

This all happened around 7:15 yesterday evening on Azalea Avenue, not far from the Richmond Raceway.

Police say no one inside the home was hurt.

We do not have any information on a possible suspect. Police are asking anyone who may know something to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Chesterfield

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)

Finally in Chesterfield, a man is expected to recover after he was stabbed multiple times.

Crews were called to Zion Ridge Drive around 10:00 p.m. last night.

Police say this was an isolated incident that they believe was domestic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Baby Formula Recall

We have an urgent on your side alert that families with infants need to hear. All parents are urged to check the labels on your baby’s formula - to see if it’s included in a massive recall.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling several specific batches of baby formula that may have caused four infections across the nation, and you may have recently picked up some in the stores - like Kroger.

This impacts big name brands like Similac, Alimentum, and Elecare which were all made in an Abbott Plant in Michigan.

The recalled containers will have a code that contains “K-8, S-H, or Z-2″ an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. Plus the first two digits of the code will be 22-37.

Richmond Doctor To Appear on Jeopardy!

Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history, geography and even Canada .(VCU Health)

A physician with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU competed on an episode of Jeopardy that airs Monday evening.

Vice-chair for research and neonatologist Henry Rozycki, M.D. can tell anyone anything about caring for preemies. Outside of his profession, he is a whiz when it comes to history, geography, and, being Canadian by birth, most things related to The Great White North.

After learning that he passed the lengthy screening process back in November, Rozycki knew he had to hit the books for some brushing up.

Find out if the study sessions paid off Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 on WRIC8.

Best Weather Day of The Week!

That’s according to our Andrew Freiden! Sadly, we will see clouds and a chance of rain for the rest of the workweek.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”- Rob Siltanen

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police investigate shooting that injures one person
The mother says she will be returning the cans to the company for a refund.
Petersburg mom encourages parents to check formula after finding 16 cans part of FDA recall
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Friends and family embrace at a prayer vigil for a 17-year-old killed in Richmond Thursday
Slain Richmond 17-year-old honored with prayer vigil
crime scene tape
Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield
A man was found shot on Porter Street late Sunday night.
Man expected to survive after Richmond shooting
William Hawkins, 32 (left) and James Robinson, 29 were arrested and charged with two felony...
2 Culpeper men arrested on drug, firearm charges after two-month-long investigation