Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Sunny and warm for February

Best Weather day of the week TODAY, then clouds and a rain chance for the rest of the week.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday will be the best weather day of the week! The chance for rain returns starting tomorrow, lasting through the rest of the work week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best weather day of the week! Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers possible at any point. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers likely, especially during the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police investigate shooting that injures one person
The mother says she will be returning the cans to the company for a refund.
Petersburg mom encourages parents to check formula after finding 16 cans part of FDA recall
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Forecast: Warmer next few days, rain chances return starting Tuesday
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid and upper 40s. Monday: Partly sunny. Lows...
NBC12 WWBT 11 PM Sunday Weather
Monday will be the best weather day of the week to be outdoors, because a chance for rain...
NBC12 WWBT 6 pm Sunday weather forecast
Sunny & cool today
Sunday Weather NBC12