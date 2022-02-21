Monday Forecast: Sunny and warm for February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday will be the best weather day of the week! The chance for rain returns starting tomorrow, lasting through the rest of the work week.

Monday: Mostly sunny. The *Verified* Best weather day of the week! Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers possible at any point. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers likely, especially during the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

