Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

Police believe it was an isolated incident
crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield.

Crews were called to Zion Ridge Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police say this was an isolated incident that they believe was domestic.

Anyone who may have more information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

