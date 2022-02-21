Healthcare Pros
Man expected to survive after Richmond shooting

Richmond police have not released any suspect information
A man was found shot on Porter Street late Sunday night.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man late Sunday night.

Crews found the man on Porter Street around 11:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

