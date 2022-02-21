Man expected to survive after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man late Sunday night.

Crews found the man on Porter Street around 11:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers.

