Hopewell police looking for driver in connection with hit-and-run

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is looking to the community to help find a driver who left the scene of an accident on Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of High Avenue and Courthouse Road Feb. 19 at 6:22 p.m. where a dirt bike and a car collided leaving the driver of the dirt bike in critical condition.

According to investigators, the man behind the wheel got out of his car, looked at the motorcycle driver, got back in his car and left the area heading south on Rt. 156 toward Prince George County.

The driver of the car was described as a heavy-set black man driving a silver 4-door sedan with some body damage and cracked windows. Police think it is possibly a Nissan.

The name of the dirt bike driver has yet to be released.

Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222 or, to remain anonymous, call Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

