‘Honoring the Memory Fund’: RPS hopes to help families who have lost a child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families who have lost a child.

It’s called “Honoring the Memory Fund,” and it was established through the RPS Education Foundation.

The effort comes following the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Armstrong High School Senior Dashawn Cox.

“I am tired of going to all these vigils,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “It’s truly heartbreaking and would call on the entire community to do whatever they possibly can to try and prevent these types of things from happening ever again here in Richmond.”

Unfortunately, these situations are becoming too common.

In 2021 there were seven homicides of children under the age of 18 in Richmond; 2020 there were eight – that is more than double the number in the previous two years.

“It worries me incredibly,” Kamras said. “Throughout the pandemic we have seen families become even more stressed.”

Each and every one of these children killed are more than just a number, but their loss is still difficult to comprehend.

“I would have never thought that it would be me in this position,” said Shaun Brown, the sister of Deshawn Cox.

Cox’s death sadly marking Richmond’s first juvenile homicide of 2022.

“He loved to read; he was almost always in the library during lunch,” Kamras said. “Armstrong even bought extra books for him. He will be sorely missed.”

The grief that follows is overwhelming.

In an effort to help these families during this difficult time, Richmond Schools created the “Honoring the Memory Fund” through the Richmond Education Foundation. The money would help those who have lost a student.

“Pay for funerals, to get the counseling they need throughout the grieving process and may need to take time off work and they don’t have leave, so just need a little extra money to help pay bills,” Kamras said.

However, beyond that, city leaders are calling for help to address the growing problem of violence.

“We need everybody, everybody in the community to pull together on behalf of our kids,” Kamras said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kamras said more than $2,500 dollars has been raised for the fund.

If you wish to donate your time instead of donating, fill out this online form.

