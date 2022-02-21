Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Honoring the Memory Fund’: RPS hopes to help families who have lost a child

Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.
Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families that have lost a child.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Karina Bolster
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has created a new fund aimed at helping families who have lost a child.

It’s called “Honoring the Memory Fund,” and it was established through the RPS Education Foundation.

The effort comes following the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Armstrong High School Senior Dashawn Cox.

Family seeks information after Richmond high school student dies in shooting

“I am tired of going to all these vigils,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “It’s truly heartbreaking and would call on the entire community to do whatever they possibly can to try and prevent these types of things from happening ever again here in Richmond.”

Unfortunately, these situations are becoming too common.

In 2021 there were seven homicides of children under the age of 18 in Richmond; 2020 there were eight – that is more than double the number in the previous two years.

“It worries me incredibly,” Kamras said. “Throughout the pandemic we have seen families become even more stressed.”

Each and every one of these children killed are more than just a number, but their loss is still difficult to comprehend.

“I would have never thought that it would be me in this position,” said Shaun Brown, the sister of Deshawn Cox.

Slain Richmond 17-year-old honored with prayer vigil

Cox’s death sadly marking Richmond’s first juvenile homicide of 2022.

“He loved to read; he was almost always in the library during lunch,” Kamras said. “Armstrong even bought extra books for him. He will be sorely missed.”

The grief that follows is overwhelming.

In an effort to help these families during this difficult time, Richmond Schools created the “Honoring the Memory Fund” through the Richmond Education Foundation. The money would help those who have lost a student.

“Pay for funerals, to get the counseling they need throughout the grieving process and may need to take time off work and they don’t have leave, so just need a little extra money to help pay bills,” Kamras said.

However, beyond that, city leaders are calling for help to address the growing problem of violence.

“We need everybody, everybody in the community to pull together on behalf of our kids,” Kamras said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kamras said more than $2,500 dollars has been raised for the fund.

If you wish to donate your time instead of donating, fill out this online form.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!
crime scene tape
Man stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

Latest News

The goal is to have the expungements approved and completed by the 2019 anniversary of the...
City marks 62 years since Richmond 34 marched to downtown
Bon Secours broke ground on its new medical office building on Tuesday.
Bon Secours breaks ground on new medical office in Richmond
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health launches Earn While You Learn program
Tuesday, a committee green lighted the first step to declare opioid drug overdose deaths a...
Richmond City Council set to declare opioid overdose deaths as public health crisis
Police lights
Police: 5-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash