Governor Youngkin announces critical VEC backlog reduced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces a reduction in the Virginia Employment Commission backlog.

On Monday, the administration reported that as of January 15th, the backlog of employment separation reports has been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728 and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.

“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them, said Youngkin.”

If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims we encourage them to visit the VEC website at www.vec.virginia.gov, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

