Governor Glenn Youngkin extends COVID-19 Action Plan designed to help struggling hospitals

It is unclear when this new extension will expire(Arizona's Family)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has extended an executive order designed to help struggling hospitals fight COVID-19 amid this pandemic.

Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan was introduced in January.

It aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat the pandemic - allowing wiggle room for hospitals to increase bed capacity, telemedicine, and more staff.

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association urged the governor to extend it before it expired on Monday. It’s unclear when this new extension will expire.

To read Governor Youngkin’s full COVID-19 Action Plan, click here.

