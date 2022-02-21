Firefighters battle Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield firefighters battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.

At the scene, there was heavy fire showing, but crews got it under control quickly.

No additional details were immediately available.

