Firefighters battle Chesterfield house fire

Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.
Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield firefighters battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.

Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.
Crews were called the one-story house along Knollwood Road around 3:48 p.m.

At the scene, there was heavy fire showing, but crews got it under control quickly.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

