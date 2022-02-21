Chesterfield County, VSU to host panel discussion about eviction crisis impacts on Black community

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Chesterfield County and Virginia State University will host a special virtual event for Black History Month.

The program is a panel discussion about the impacts of the eviction crisis on the Black community.

There will be several guest speakers including Tracey Hardney-Scott, the Chair of the Richmond NAACP’s Housing Committee.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m., click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.