Chesterfield County, VSU to host panel discussion about eviction crisis impacts on Black community

Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
The event will discuss the impacts the eviction crisis has on the Black community.(Pima County)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Chesterfield County and Virginia State University will host a special virtual event for Black History Month.

The program is a panel discussion about the impacts of the eviction crisis on the Black community.

There will be several guest speakers including Tracey Hardney-Scott, the Chair of the Richmond NAACP’s Housing Committee.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m., click here to register.

