Chesterfield County, VSU to host panel discussion about eviction crisis impacts on Black community
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Chesterfield County and Virginia State University will host a special virtual event for Black History Month.
The program is a panel discussion about the impacts of the eviction crisis on the Black community.
There will be several guest speakers including Tracey Hardney-Scott, the Chair of the Richmond NAACP’s Housing Committee.
The event starts at 7:00 p.m., click here to register.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.