Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
It was a violent night in Metro-Richmond with police crews responding to multiple crime scenes...
News to Know for Feb. 21: Violent night in Metro-Richmond; Baby formula recall; Mostly sunny day
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Lawsuit: Amazon’s unrealistic demands caused driver to crash
A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident
The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood
The percentage of Virginians who are fully vaccinated has risen, and more than 15 million doses...
Over 71% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 15 million vaccines administered