America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde dies at 31 after cancer battle

(WWBT) - The singer ‘Nightbirde,’ who rose to fame on America’s Got Talent, has passed away from cancer.

The Liberty University graduate and two-time breast cancer survivor made a memorable debut on the show’s 16th season last summer.

She performed her own original song, “It’s Okay,” weeks after being told the cancer had returned. Her performance earned “The Golden Buzzer” from Simon Cowell, advancing her to AGT’s live rounds.

But her health declined, and she couldn’t participate in the live rounds.

She was 31 years old.

